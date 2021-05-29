Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of A opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $139.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.