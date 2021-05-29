Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Increased by Analyst

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NGM stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

