Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.12 ($33.08).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.14 ($30.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.63. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

