Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

