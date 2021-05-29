Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Rezolute alerts:

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $4,005,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $14,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.