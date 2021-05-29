Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPI. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.57. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$31.09 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7333946 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.