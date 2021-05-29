Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 57,298 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

