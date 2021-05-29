Barclays Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $142.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

