Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Afentra (LON:AET)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 15.64 ($0.20) on Thursday. Afentra has a 12 month low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.26).
