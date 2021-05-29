Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Afentra (LON:AET)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON AET opened at GBX 15.64 ($0.20) on Thursday. Afentra has a 12 month low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

Afentra Company Profile

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

