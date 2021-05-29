Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MKS. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of -16.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

