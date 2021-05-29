Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 2,321 call options.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.