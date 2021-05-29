Investors Buy High Volume of CONSOL Energy Call Options (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 79 call options.

Shares of CEIX opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 2.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

