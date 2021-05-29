TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TWC Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.91.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

