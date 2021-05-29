iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 277,531 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,560% compared to the average volume of 16,718 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

EWJ stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

