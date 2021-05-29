Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

