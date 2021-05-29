Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

