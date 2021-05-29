Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.58.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a one year low of $89.32 and a one year high of $148.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

