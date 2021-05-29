Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) PT Raised to C$1.03 at Fundamental Research

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.79 to C$1.03 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Azarga Uranium

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.