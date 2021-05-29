Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) PT Raised to C$1.03 at Fundamental Research

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.79 to C$1.03 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:AZZ opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.