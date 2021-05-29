Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.55.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.31.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

