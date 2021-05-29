B. Riley Comments on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

CSSE opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,844.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,120 shares of company stock valued at $89,986. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

