Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Upgraded at HSBC

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

STRNY stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

