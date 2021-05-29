Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

CIVB opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

