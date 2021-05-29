Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

