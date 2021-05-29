Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEEM. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 million and a PE ratio of -36.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

