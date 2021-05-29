Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.46.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trevena by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

