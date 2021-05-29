Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 54,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,877,811 shares.The stock last traded at $119.86 and had previously closed at $116.96.

The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

