Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.87 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $4,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,027 shares of company stock worth $87,053,726 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Schrödinger by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

