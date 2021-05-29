Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

