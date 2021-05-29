Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $58.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 8770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

