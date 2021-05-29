Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 21,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 601,313 shares.The stock last traded at $59.07 and had previously closed at $64.54.

The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

