APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -346.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.