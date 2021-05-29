Raymond James Analysts Give Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

