Raymond James Analysts Give Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:QUIS opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.60. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
