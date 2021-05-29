Laurentian Raises Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Price Target to C$8.25

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.96. Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$7.80.

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

