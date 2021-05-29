The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €650.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €561.45 ($660.53).

