Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.