Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.