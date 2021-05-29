Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €149.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.86 ($164.54).

Shares of AFX opened at €151.85 ($178.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a twelve month high of €151.05 ($177.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

