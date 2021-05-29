Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Increased by Analyst

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

GPI stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $55.79 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.87%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

