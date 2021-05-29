Jefferies Financial Group Comments on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRZ. BTIG Research upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.