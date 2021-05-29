Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.32.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $159.47 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $237,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $246,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $766,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

