Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the April 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.