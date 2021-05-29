Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $74,368,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

