Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

