Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm purchased 125,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

