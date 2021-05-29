Beacon Securities Comments on Imaflex Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Imaflex in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE IFX opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.59 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Imaflex has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

