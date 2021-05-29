Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Vijay Thakrar Purchases 1,248 Shares

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,497.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,368.18. Alpha FX Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,720 ($22.47). The company has a market capitalization of £630.65 million and a P/E ratio of 50.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

