Insider Buying: Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Acquires £50,073.12 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85).

TRN opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.71. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470.20 ($6.14).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

