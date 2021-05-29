Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) Insider Buys £13,750 in Stock

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) insider Helena Vinnicombe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,750 ($17,964.46).

LWI opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £380.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,327.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,215. Lowland Investment Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 763 ($9.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,410 ($18.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.16%.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

