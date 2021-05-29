Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CERV. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.00. Cervus Equipment has a 1-year low of C$6.09 and a 1-year high of C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$267.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

