Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$108.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$357.08.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$362.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$427.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$66.43 and a 1-year high of C$99.80. The company has a market cap of C$65.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

