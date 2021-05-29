BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Finning International (TSE:FTT) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$39.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Finning International to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.55.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.02.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $599,235 in the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

